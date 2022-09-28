Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Dillard’s has raised its dividend by an average of 239.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Dillard’s has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dillard’s to earn $22.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

Shares of DDS opened at $262.94 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 60.87%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Dillard’s by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dillard’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 37.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

