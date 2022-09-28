Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Bought by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 5.1% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

DFIP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $50.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.