Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.18

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 3311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The stock has a market cap of $985.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

