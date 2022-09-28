Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.78

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 19,023.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 491.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth $12,345,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.