Diversified LLC Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5,920.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,195 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 7.8% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

