Diversified LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Diversified LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Price Performance

PSJ traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $155.41.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

