Diversified LLC Trims Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Diversified LLC lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9,962.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

ARKW stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 108,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,049. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

