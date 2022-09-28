DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

