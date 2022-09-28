Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.14

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87.

Domino’s Pizza Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

