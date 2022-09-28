Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.34

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.49, with a volume of 153847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.88.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

