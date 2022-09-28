Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Short Interest Update

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 134.8% from the August 31st total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DREUF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.