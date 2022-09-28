DRIFE Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,357.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. DRIFE has a market cap of $220,601.67 and $6,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DRIFE has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,325,407 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

