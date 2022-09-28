DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DITHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.