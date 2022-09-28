Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 8,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

