Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
