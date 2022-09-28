Dye & Durham Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of DND stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.02. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.50.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

