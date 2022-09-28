Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.15. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

