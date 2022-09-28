Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Trading Down 7.2%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 39,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 842,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 301.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 30,181 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

