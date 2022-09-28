e-Gulden (EFL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45.00

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $849,036.83 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00273923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001370 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002538 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000212 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,679 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,522 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

