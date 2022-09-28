Eagle Ridge Investment Management Acquires 621 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.60. 21,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,227. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

