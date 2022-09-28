Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys 609 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 126,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,638. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

