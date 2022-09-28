Eagle Ridge Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.23. 39,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

