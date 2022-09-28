Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $8.24 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Trimble worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 5,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,016. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $91.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

