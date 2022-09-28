Eagle Ridge Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 130,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average is $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

