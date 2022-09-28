Eagle Ridge Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 118,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 268.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,642,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,393. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45.

