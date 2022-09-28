Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Down 47.1% in September

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the August 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 254.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Eargo by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 4,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Eargo has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eargo will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

