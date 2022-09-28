Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Shares of EW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

