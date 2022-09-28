Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of EGO opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

