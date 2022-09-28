Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 29524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.45 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 89.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 72,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

