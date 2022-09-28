Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Up 10.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) shares shot up 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.84 and last traded at C$7.84. 167,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 448,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

