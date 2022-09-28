Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Financial Analysis

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Electromed has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89% Nuwellis -240.83% -77.16% -65.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

46.1% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electromed currently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.89%. Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 934.48%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Electromed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electromed and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $41.66 million 2.08 $2.31 million $0.26 39.31 Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.77 -$19.58 million ($1.99) -0.29

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electromed beats Nuwellis on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

