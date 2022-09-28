Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $338.74

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $338.74 and last traded at $334.19, with a volume of 120667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $317.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

