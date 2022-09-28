Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.87

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.98, with a volume of 70046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Eloro Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$225.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.18.

Eloro Resources ( CVE:ELO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

