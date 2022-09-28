Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,356.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $753,863.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065964 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

