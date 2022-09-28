Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $982.80 million-$994.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.64 million. Endava also updated its FY23 guidance to GBP 2.35-2.38 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

Endava stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. Endava has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

