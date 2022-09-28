Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.76

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.76 and traded as low as C$17.07. Enerplus shares last traded at C$17.19, with a volume of 1,686,708 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.29.

Enerplus Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

