ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.85.

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

