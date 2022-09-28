Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Shares Down 1.7%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 15,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 57,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 1,125.66% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

