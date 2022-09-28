Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in Hong Kong and China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services; digital training related services; and key opinion leaders (KOL) training coordination and KOL training services.

