Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up to $63.21

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.21, but opened at $65.94. Enviva shares last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 1,538 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Enviva Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,118,000 after acquiring an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 1,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,814,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

