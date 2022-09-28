EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 78.6% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $4.95 on Wednesday, reaching $110.40. 173,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.