Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $8,034.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash launched on September 9th, 2019. Epic Cash’s total supply is 15,020,532 coins. Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash.

Epic Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a novel software implementation of the original Bitcoin Standard, updated to the most recent technologies.Epic Cash is Howey compliant, designed to attain a score of “1” by the Crypto Rating Council. Epic Cash is 100% proof-of-work mined, with no special nodes.With a hard limit on supply, Epic Cash, like BTC, is expected to function as a store of value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

