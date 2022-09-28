EQIFI (EQX) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

EQIFI (EQX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, EQIFI has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. EQIFI has a market cap of $6.92 million and $346,778.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EQIFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010942 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071671 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00156426 BTC.

EQIFI Profile

EQIFI’s genesis date was August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official website is www.eqifi.com. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EQIFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EQIFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EQIFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EQIFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

