Equilibria (XEQ) Price Tops $0.0647

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Equilibria has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Equilibria has a market cap of $3.61 million and $12,732.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Equilibria is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

