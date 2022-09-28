Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 28th (ALV, BAS, BATS, BIVI, BN, BOSS, CBK, CEC1, KGX, MOR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 28th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €267.00 ($272.45) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $14.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($52.04) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.50 ($9.69) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.37) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €1.60 ($1.63) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €32.50 ($33.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $130.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €140.00 ($142.86) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,400 ($53.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €36.50 ($37.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.20 ($38.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

