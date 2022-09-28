Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $6.98. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 197,358 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.87%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.