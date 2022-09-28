Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

