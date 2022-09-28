ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
ESAB Price Performance
Shares of ESAB opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESAB (ESAB)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.