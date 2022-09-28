ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of ESAB opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

