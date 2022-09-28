ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $14.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital upped their price target on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company.

ESS Tech Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of GWH stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.79. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $411,310,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth about $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,605,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

