essensys (LON:ESYS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 56.36 ($0.68), with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of essensys in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company's products include Connect, a software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day operations.

